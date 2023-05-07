Motorola launches Edge+ (2023): Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched its Edge+ (2023) in select markets. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of Motorola Edge+ (2023) is priced at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 48,500) in the US and CAD 1299.99 (roughly Rs. 78,000) in Canada. The phone comes in Interstellar Black colour and will go on sale in both US and Canadian markets starting May 25. Details about the India launch of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge+ (2023) runs on Android 13 with the company’s MyUX interface. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 8GB of 8GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a triple rear camera setup-a 50-megapixel primary sensor with omnidirectional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, barometer and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,100mAh with support for 68W TurboPower charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W wireless power sharing.