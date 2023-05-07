Motorola launches Edge 40: Details

Mumbai: Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup of smartphones. The smartphone brand launched its Edge 40 in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration of Motorola Edge 40 is priced at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 54,000) in the European market. The handset is offered in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colours.

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 40 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. . The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard Storage. The phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro vision. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The handset includes a gravity sensor, a compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging.