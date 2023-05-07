Myanmar Airways International launches new flight service from this Indian city

Chennai: The national air carrier of Myanmar, Myanmar Airways International (MAI) announced new flight service from India. The airline will operate a direct non-stop flight on the Yangon-Chennai route.

The air carrier will deploy its of Embraer E190 or Airbus A319/A320 aircraft on the Yangon-Chennai route. Myanmar Airways International will offer a special one-way economy fare starting at Rs 22,907. One-way business class fare will be available at Rs 47,840.

The flight will be a weekly service, every Saturday. Flight 8M630 will depart Yangon at 08:00 AM and land in Chennai at 10:15 AM. In the return journey, Flight 8M631 will depart Chennai at 11:15 AM and arrive at Yangon at 15:15 PM.

Chennai will be the first south Indian destination for the Myanmar-based airline. Myanmar Airways International also operates flights to Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya.