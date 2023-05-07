Over 500 pounds of pasta found left in US town, leaving locals perplexed

Residents of a community in New Jersey are perplexed after finding 500 pounds of pasta that had been strangely discarded next to a creek.

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that the pasta, which included spaghetti and macaroni, was cleaned up last week by public works crews, not long after officials learned about the mountains of noodles that quickly attracted national attention when pictures of the pasta were posted on social media.

There have been different stories regarding whether the pasta was cooked before being placed near the stream or if it was raw when it was dumped. However, the officials later clarified that the spaghetti was raw when it was dumped, but that the heavy rains had softened the meal and given the mounds a cooked appearance.

It’s not obvious who or why dumped the pasta there, though. The situation has been resolved, the officials claim, because the pasta did not have any negative health or environmental effects.

‘It certainly shouldn’t have ended up in the woods — putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea — but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this,’ AP quoted Henry as saying. ‘Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it,’ he added.

Social media users rapidly shared the photographs from the website, which in turn sparked a variety of responses from online users.