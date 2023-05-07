Police arrest four individuals and confiscate 94 kg of ganja in TVM.

On Sunday, the enforcement squad of the excise department made a significant drug seizure in Thiruvananthapuram, confiscating 94 kg of ganja from an SUV and arresting four individuals. Among the suspects arrested were Ratheesh, a native of Menilam with numerous cases against him, another individual named Ratheesh from Thiruvallam, Akhil, and Vishnu.

According to reports, the gang had hired a car and claimed that they were going on a family trip to Kanyakumari, with a woman and two children also accompanying them. However, they managed to escape when the excise team surrounded their car.

The gang had allegedly traveled to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to purchase ganja for sale in Kerala. The excise team tracked the gang after the car owner became suspicious of the individuals who had hired his car and the movement of the vehicle after tracking its GPS.

After crossing the Kerala border, a team of officials followed the SUV and apprehended the suspects when they stopped for refreshment in the Kannettumukku area. An excise official stated, ‘We are conducting further investigations into the case and trying to identify the other members of the gang involved in this drug trafficking.’