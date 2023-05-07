Shashi Tharoor demands President’s control in violent Manipur

Shashi Tharoor of the Congress has proposed President’s rule in the northeastern state in response to the unrest in Manipur between tribal people and members of the dominant Meitei group, which he blames on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The voters of Manipur are feeling ‘grossly betrayed’ in light of the recent outbreak of violence, according to Tharoor, just one year after they returned the BJP to office.

On May 3, fighting between the Kukis and Meiteis of the hills and Imphal Valley broke out, with armed mobs raiding communities, torching house after house, and pillaging stores. The government responded by outlawing mobile internet services and enforcing prohibitory orders in places where there has been violence.

‘As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised,’ Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

‘The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state Govt is just not up to the job they were elected to do,’ he added.