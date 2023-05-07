Suspected blast causes injuries near the Golden Temple in Amritsar

A suspected explosion occurred near the Golden Temple late Saturday night, injuring about a half-dozen individuals. According to sources, the bomb occurred at midnight outside a parking lot in front of Saragarhi Sarai on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, as visitors and residents were strolling along the street. The windowpanes of a nearby restaurant and Saragarhi Sarai were shattered by the explosion’s impact, but the buildings were not damaged. The blast damaged passersby on Heritage Street. People in the neighbourhood became terrified, believing it was a terror assault. However, the police assured the public that the situation was under control and urged them to keep the peace. According to sources, the explosion may have originated in the chimney of a nearby restaurant. More research is being conducted to determine the specific cause. The forensic specialists are looking into the cause after discovering some type of powder where the glass panes were cracked.