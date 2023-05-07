Tamil Nadu multiplex theatres no longer show ‘The Kerala Story’

The Kerala Story screenings at all multiplex theatres would stop as of today, the Tamil Nadu government has declared, citing the current state of law and order. In Tamil Nadu, a number of political parties have vowed to occupy movie theatres if the film is shown.

The Kerala Story’s release in Chennai was protested against on Saturday by the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu. The Naam Tamilar Party cadres, led by its organiser, actor and director Seeman, began protests against the film in Chennai’s Anna Nagar Arch neighbourhood next to Skywalk Mall.

The Kerala Story’s teaser, which implied that 32,000 local women vanished and later joined the terrorist organisation ISIS, sparked a debate. The Kerala High Court, however, declined on Friday to block the distribution of the multilingual movie ‘The Kerala Story,’ stating that the trailer does not contain any material that would offend any particular group of people as a whole.