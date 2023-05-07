Temple destroyed as part of anti-encroachment campaign

The Haridwar district administration in Uttarakhand razed a’mazar’ and a temple purportedly built illegally on roadways here on Saturday as part of an anti-encroachment effort, officials said.The mazar at Aryanagar was more over three decades old, while the Hanuman temple at Singhdwar on the Haridwar-Delhi route was nearly 50 years old, according to sources.The authorities demolished two unlawfully constructed mazars two days earlier.

Puran Singh Rana, Deputy Collector, stated that this action is being taken constitutionally in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court rulings.He stated that the current state of law and order is normal, and that no one would be permitted to take the law into their own hands.Rana described the actions as just, saying that illegal encroachments on government property would be razed regardless of community affiliation.