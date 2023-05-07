Spirits of Char Dham pilgrims unaffected by poor weather

Despite chronic bad weather and repeated disruptions in Uttarakhand’s high locations, the enthusiasm of Char Dham pilgrims remains unabated. The government has prohibited vehicle travel during the night in Gangotri and Yamunotri. Vehicle movement has been prohibited from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., citing pilgrim safety.

On the route, only goods and emergency vehicles will be permitted. Devotees movement has been restricted from Jhala, the main Gangotri Dham stop, to Bhatwadi at 8.30 p.m., and from Nagun at 10 p.m., said Arpan Yaduvanshi, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police. Similar limitations have been imposed on vehicle travel after 9 p.m. at Jankichatti, the major stop of Yamunotri Dham. Considering the steep and sensitive locations along the Yatra route, Uttarkashi Police has prohibited vehicles travelling at night from Yamunotri, the first stop on the Chardham Yatra, to Gangotri.