‘The Story of A Fanatic Sultan’: Biopic on Tipu Sultan announced

Mumbai: Bollywood producers Sandeep Singh and Rashmi Sharma announced a biopic on Tipu Sultan. The motion poster of the film named ‘ Tipu: The Story of A Fanatic Sultan’ is released on social media. The makers of the film said that the film will portray the darker side of Tipu who is hailed as a freedom fighter who fought against the British.

The film is directed by Pawan Sharma. Rajat Sethi, BJP’s north-east strategist, adviser to the Manipur and well-known author and TV commentator has done the research for the film. The film is bankrolled by Eros International, Rashmi Sharma Films and Sandeep Singh. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil Telugu and Malayalam.

‘What we are taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted king. Through my film I am daring to show a brutal reality that has been manipulated just for us to take him to be a warrior hero. Tipu Sultan’s Islamic fanaticism was much worse than that of his father Hyder Ali Khan’s. He was a Hitler of that era,’ said film’s director, Pawan Sharma.

‘While history has been unkind to many heroes, it has mischievously ignored the tyranny of many others. Tipu is one such historical figure whose adulation and admiration is overrated, while his cruelties have been neatly concealed in our textbooks.Not only history, but popular culture – movies, theatres, etc. – have also systematically ignored a realistic and balanced portrayal of Tipu. This movie is a humble attempt to initiate a course correction on his narrative,’ said Rajat Sethi.

Producer Sandeep Singh had earlier produced films like ‘PM Narendra Modi’, ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, ‘Atal’ or ‘Bal Shivaji’. Rashmi Sharma had produced Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink .