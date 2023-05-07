Vietnam’s northern and central regions experience a heat wave of record high temperatures

Vietnam is currently experiencing a heat wave in its northern and central regions, with some areas reaching temperatures as high as 43 degrees Celsius. This is due to low pressure from the west and the Foehn effect, which have caused temperatures to spike in around 15 different places over the past three days. The highest recorded temperature was 43 degrees in Nghe An Province in the north-central region and 42 degrees in Son La Province in the northwest.

Weather stations in Hanoi have reported temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees, but the actual temperatures may be 2 to 3 degrees higher. The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that temperatures in the northwest regions and territories from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will range between 37 to 41 degrees on Saturday before slightly dropping to 36 to 38 degrees on Sunday.

Experts cited in media reports predict that a forthcoming cold front will cause temperatures to drop in Hanoi and northern Vietnam starting on Sunday. AccuWeather predicts that temperatures in Hanoi will range from 23 to 31 degrees on Sunday and 22 to 26 degrees on Monday. High-altitude areas like Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province near the Chinese border are expected to have temperatures ranging from 18 to 29 degrees over the weekend, falling to 17 to 21 degrees on Monday.

On Saturday, the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam are forecast to have high temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees, with rain expected in the afternoon in the two areas from May 7 to 12. The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns that the risk of fire and explosions may increase due to harsh sunshine and low air humidity of 30-50%.

Temperatures across all of Vietnam are predicted to be 0.5 to 1.5 degrees higher than usual this month. Due to the impact of El Nino, northern and central Vietnam should expect more temperatures and less precipitation and storms.