On May 7th, a 450-meter-long motorway bridge in western Germany was successfully demolished. The A45 Rahmedetal motorway bridge had been causing safety concerns due to cracks and damages, which led to its closure to traffic since December 2, 2021, for about 17 months. The bridge spanned over the Rahmede Valley, was 453 meters long, 70 meters high, and weighed 17,000 tonnes. The demolition, which involved the use of about 150 kilograms of explosives, took just a matter of seconds, and crowds gathered to witness the event. To ensure safety during the demolition, as many as 50 stacked containers were used to create a barrier to protect neighboring buildings, and additional devices were mounted on windows.

The demolition of the Rahmede Bridge is an important step in ensuring the safety of the communities it serves. It also highlights the significance of regular maintenance and inspection of infrastructure to ensure its safety and integrity. The demolition has made way for a new bridge to be built in its place, which is expected to take five years to complete.

The demolition was carried out in Lüdenscheid, North Rhine-Westphalia, and the live broadcast was run by the same. By June 10th, all debris left over after the explosion is expected to be removed. This successful demolition is expected to bring relief to the people who were previously concerned about the safety of the bridge.