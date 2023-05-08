After watching ‘The Kerala Story’ with students, BJP chief Nadda claims ‘exposes a new type of terrorism’

After screening the film with young girls in Bengaluru, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head JP Nadda claimed that The Kerala Story exposed a ‘new type of terrorism’ that did not utilise weapons. Following criticism, the BJP unit in Karnataka organised a special showing of the film at INOX, Bengaluru, where JP Nadda and south Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya viewed it with young girl students.

‘There’s a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, The Kerala Story exposes that poisonous terrorism. We have heard of terrorism that involves guns, weapons, ammunition. But this is a dangerous kind of terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn’t related to any state or religion,’ he said.

‘The movie shows how youths are being influenced and made to follow wrong paths. This film successfully exposes such poisonous terrorism and the conspiracy behind it,’ the BJP chief added.

He added that a judge made a ‘serious observation’ and mentioned a recent Kerala High judge ruling declining to halt the release of The Kerala Story.

‘Our youngsters who are misguided, and reach a point of no return the movie is an eye-opener for them, and for the society and large. All of use should watch it,’ he further said.

The Kerala Story’s teaser, which implied that 32,000 local females vanished and later joined the terrorist organisation ISIS, sparked a debate. The Kerala High Court, however, declined to block the distribution of the multilingual movie ‘The Kerala Story,’ stating that there is nothing particularly objectionable to any one community as a whole in the trailer.