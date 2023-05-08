Amid Poor Weather, Indian Airspace Breached by Pakistani Plane, Air Force Monitored.

Last week, a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 jetliner crossed into Indian airspace after it was unable to land at Lahore airport due to heavy rain. The Indian Air Force closely monitored the situation, and Delhi Air Traffic Control was alerted to the weather conditions experienced by the jetliner. Sources stated that a request for the Boeing to fly a detour had been processed given the weather in the area. ‘The incident of the PIA aircraft flying in Indian airspace due to bad weather was coordinated between Lahore and Delhi area control, with information being shared with the Air Force Movement Liaison Unit,’ sources said. ‘The Indian Air Force was in the picture and was monitoring the situation.’

On May 4, PIA Flight PK-248, which was being operated on a 16-year-old Boeing 777, departed from Muscat to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. The flight had to abort its landing due to poor weather conditions. The Flight Radar 24 tracker indicated that the PIA jetliner flew North of the Bhikhiwind town in Punjab at 8.42 pm on May 4 shortly after entering Indian airspace. It then flew over the city of Tarn Taran before turning Southwest to eventually re-enter Pakistan airspace where it diverted to Multan and landed there.

PIA has permission to operate designated flights over Indian airspace, including flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, while several Indian airlines operate daily flights to the West across Pakistani airspace. The incident involving PIA Flight PK-248 and the request to detour due to poor weather in the region is not uncommon. Despite the proximity of Lahore and the India-Pakistan border, air traffic controllers always prioritize safe flight operations. In this case, the Delhi Air Traffic Control was alerted of an unplanned route diversion by the PIA Boeing 777, ensuring the safety of all involved.