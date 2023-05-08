Arvind Kejriwal says, ‘Delhi liquor scam false, even court says it’

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, claimed that the ‘whole of liquor scam was false’ after a judge in the nation’s capital granted bail to two of the the accused, noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no proof of any financial payments for kickbacks or bribes.

After the Rouse Avenue court awarded relief to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, the AAP chief claimed on social media that ‘even courts’ had begun to concur that the scam was created.

‘The whole liquor scam is false. We were saying it from beginning. Now even courts have started saying it. Its a desperate measure by BJP to malign an honest party like AAP,’ Kejriwal said.

The court stated that ‘prima facie’ there was no evidence incriminating the two in the money laundering case while giving bail to the two accused in the case.

The court found that the oral and documentary evidence gathered during the inquiry was ‘not sufficient’ to draw the conclusion that the case against the two accused was ‘genuine or that they were going to be guilty,’ according to an order issued by special judge MK Nagpal.

The two accused were granted bail after submitting a Rs 2 lakh bail bond for each of them and an additional Rs 2 lakh surety bond.

After the accused’s bail order became known on Sunday, AAP’s Atishi promptly convened a press conference.

‘Now even Court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering. We have been saying right from beginning that entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP,’ the AAP supremo wrote on Twitter.