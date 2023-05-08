Asian Weightlifting Championships: India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins silver medal

Seoul: In weightlifting, India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver medal in the 67 kg weight class of Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea. The 20-year-old Indian weightlifter won medal in the snatch event with a lift of 141 kg.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga failed with his first snatch attempt of 135kg but he took the weight successfully in his second attempt. He then lifted a personal best equalling 141kg with his third attempt.

This was Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s first competitive meet after recovering from back and thigh injuries during his gold medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham last August.