Bengaluru bus services to be affected by Karnataka election on May 9, 10, certain restaurants to be closed

Your travel and dining plans may be affected by the Karnataka Assembly election. Two days of bus service disruptions are anticipated, and several restaurants are temporarily closing since they are unable to sell alcohol on dry days owing to the elections.

Karnataka holds elections on May 10; the results are announced on May 13.

Election duty has caused buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transit Corporation (KSRTC) to be diverted. The 8,100-strong KSRTC fleet would be deployed to transport officials for poll duty, numbering more than 3,700 buses.

Therefore, individuals who are planning to travel on May 9 and 10 should be aware that bus services may be interrupted.

Reports state that on May 9 and 10, KSRTC and BMTC will send out 45% and 27% of their respective fleets, respectively, for election duty. However, regular city service for Volvo and other upscale bus lines will continue.

The district administration and police department have received a significant number of buses from KSRTC for election duty, according to a press release from the company’s chief traffic manager. Therefore, on May 9 and 10, 2023, there will be an interruption in the functioning of KSRTC buses. The general population is asked to cooperate and make appropriate travel plans.

In the meantime, 4000 of the 9100 buses operated by the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have been deployed for poll duty, according to additional sources.