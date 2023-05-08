Billionaire investor Warren Buffet joins the growing list of sceptics of artificial intelligence

Warren Buffet, the billionaire investor, recently expressed his concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffet compared the technology to the creation of the atom bomb, saying that he was worried about AI’s ability to rapidly evolve over time, despite its amazing capabilities, which he learned about after receiving a lesson on Open AI’s Chat GPT from his friend and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Buffet believes that AI has the potential to change “everything in the world, except how men think and behave.” He added that he thinks we won’t be able to un-invent AI once it has been unleashed, just like the atom bomb that was invented during World War II for very good reasons, but the question remains whether it’s good for the next 200 years of the world.

Buffet’s 99-year-old vice chairman, Charlie Munger, who was also present at the meeting, echoed Buffet’s concerns about the rise of AI technology. Munger said that he is personally sceptical of some of the hype that has gone into artificial intelligence and that old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.

Buffet is not alone in his reservations about the potential dangers of AI. More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, signed a letter in late March calling for a six-month pause on AI development, citing its profound risks to society and humanity. The letter also called for the development of powerful AI systems only once researchers are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman has also admitted that the company is “a little bit scared” of their creation and said that it may wipe out a lot of current jobs. He believes that people should be happy that they are a little bit scared of this, as it shows that they are aware of the potential dangers of AI.

In summary, Buffet, Munger, and many others are sceptical about the hype surrounding AI and are calling for caution in its development to ensure that its risks are manageable and its effects are positive. While AI has amazing capabilities, its rapid evolution and potential to change everything in the world are causes for concern.