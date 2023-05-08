Boat tragedy: CM orders judicial probe and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to victims’ kin.

The recent boat accident in Tanur has been described as the biggest tragedy that the state of Kerala has witnessed in recent times. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after visiting the bereaved families on Monday, expressed his condolences and announced that a judicial commission would be set up to investigate the incident. The commission will include technical experts who will examine matters related to the operation of boats and their fitness.

As stated by the Chief Minister, “The experts in the team will examine matters related to the operation of boats, their fitness and so on. A Special Investigation Team of the police department will also investigate the tragedy.”

In addition to the judicial commission and police investigation, the government has declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has assured that the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

The government’s prompt response and assurance of support to the affected families is a welcome step and provides some solace during this tragic time. The investigations will shed light on the causes of the accident and help prevent such incidents from happening in the future.