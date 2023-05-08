Dubai authority announces partial closure of major bridge

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced the partial closure of the Al Maktoum Bridge. The Bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days per week, from 12:00am to 5:00am. The bridge will be inaccessible during these hours until Saturday, May 13, 2023. RTA did not specify the reason for the shutdown.

The RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. It also released a list of alternative routes.

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

Infinity Bridge

Earlier, the RTA announced the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting April 17, 2023.