French startup to take passengers to the edge of space aboard a giant balloon

Many people dream of traveling to space, but the idea of a high-tech rocket and bulky spacesuits might be a bit intimidating. That’s where French startup Space Perspective comes in. They are developing a luxury tourism experience that will take passengers to the edge of space aboard a giant balloon. The company, called Zephalto, has partnered with the French space agency, the Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES), for their “high-altitude stratospheric balloon flights.”

The balloon, which will be filled with either hydrogen or helium, will ascend to an altitude of around 25 kilometers (or 15.5 miles) high and offer passengers a unique view of the world below. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has already started booking reservations for an $11,000 (€120,000) deposit, with flights scheduled to begin by 2025.

The balloon will have enough space to carry six passengers and two pilots, and will launch from the French spaceport. However, the company has plans to expand its access worldwide by establishing spaceports on different continents. Space Perspective hopes to make its space tourism experience available to a wider audience and become a global player in the industry. They even have a global map on their website featuring “next opening” pins for their spaceports located in populated areas around the world.

The company plans to offer the experience at $132,000 per person (or €120,000), which includes a Michelin-star calibre dining experience with a window-seat view of the cosmos. There will even be Wi-Fi available for passengers to post their space pics before landing back on Earth.

The flight will consist of three parts: a one-and-a-half-hour ascent to an altitude of 25 kilometers, a three-hour wining, dining, and sightseeing experience, and a one-and-a-half-hour descent back to Earth. Space Perspective believes that their experience will appeal to wealthy travelers who are looking for a unique and unforgettable adventure. The company sees their balloon-based approach as a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to rocket-based space tourism.

To ensure the safety of their passengers, Space Perspective is working closely with regulatory agencies and aerospace experts to design and test the spacecraft and its systems. The company’s management team includes experienced professionals from the aerospace industry, including former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly. Space Perspective faces competition from other companies, such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, that are also developing space tourism experiences. However, the company believes that their balloon-based approach and focus on luxury will set them apart in the market.

Zephalto has conducted three piloted test flights of their stratospheric balloon as part of their development process. However, none of these test flights has reached the altitude that the company plans to take regular passengers. Before the company can begin operating commercially, they need to obtain certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as a commercial airliner. But once they receive certification, the company plans to operate up to 60 flights per year.