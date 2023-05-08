Investigation Launched as 10 Kids Get Sick from Eating at Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

According to a health department official, ten children were hospitalized in Uttar Pradesh after experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. The incident occurred in Ushait area during a wedding function on Sunday. Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney confirmed that the children were admitted to a district hospital and have since recovered. He stated, “The children are now out of danger.”

Samples of the food that was served at the function have been collected by the health and food departments of the district administration for investigation. A probe has been initiated into the matter, the official confirmed.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of ensuring food safety and hygiene at public events. It is crucial to maintain proper food handling, storage, and preparation practices to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.