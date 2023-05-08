Kerala’s government ordered judicial investigation in tourist boat tragedy

A day after the sad tourist boat disaster that killed 22 persons, including women and children, the Kerala government ordered a judicial investigation and decided to compensate the deceased’s relatives with Rs 10 lakh. Addressing the media after visiting Tirurangandi Taluk hospital and the Kunnummel family, which lost 12 members in the disaster, CM called the accident a “tragedy” and said the government will cover the costs of those receiving treatment. Vijayan announced the investigation and compensation following an all-party conference in Tanur attended by key opposition figures.

The all-party meeting has decided to conduct a judicial investigation into this matter. The investigation will look into technical issues concerning the boat’s safety, among other things. A judicial commission of technical specialists will be established. A special investigation team from the Kerala police would also look into the situation, according to Vijayan. He also offered a Rs 10 lakh compensation for each of the deceased’s family members.The CM stated that the government had already established a safety protocol for tourist boats and will investigate whether or not it was followed in relation with the incident.

He further stated that two of the ten patients admitted to the hospital had been discharged, while the remaining eight were still receiving care. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the boat capsized along an estuary near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur district. As a symbol of respect for those who died in the disaster, the state government declared Monday a day of mourning and cancelled all official events.