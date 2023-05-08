‘Modern Love Chennai’ will premiere on Prime Video from May 18

Prime Video announced on Monday that the Tamil version of their “Modern Love” anthology series will air on May 18.This is the third Indian adaptation of “Modern Love”, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology directed by John Carney, following “Modern Love Mumbai” (Hindi) and “Modern Love

Hyderabad” (Tamil).”Modern Love Chennai” reunites six renowned Indian film directors: Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The next six-episode anthology provides “a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds,” according to the creators.”Modern Love Chennai” is being produced by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist.