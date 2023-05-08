NEET aspirant killed after being hit by a truck

According to authorities, an 18-year-old NEET applicant on his way to an exam centre was killed after his motorbike was hit by a truck in the Sarsawa area UP’s Saharanpur on Sunday. On Sunday, the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) was held. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, Ruchit Kamboj, a resident of Mohalla Durga Colony, was travelling to Deoband with a buddy when the tragedy occurred.

According to Kamboj, he suffered critical head injuries while his friend escaped with minor injuries. Police squad transported Kamboj to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to authorities, the truck’s driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, body has been sent for a postmortem examination.