Pakistan’s BATs supplied terrorists with weaponry similar to those used in Rajouri battle

According to sources speaking to India Today, border action teams (BATs), which include terrorists and commandos from the Pakistani Army, have been seen in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir close to the Line of Control (LoC).

According to an investigation into the shooting last week in Rajouri, Pakistan supplied these terrorists with weaponry suitable for use in a war.

The squads were seen in the Krishna Ghati, Bimber Gali, Mendhar, Poonch, and Rajouri sectors.

According to sources, the Mujahid Battalion and BAT are facilitating the terrorists’ use of the woods to enter the Jammu area.

BATs are reportedly in use at three locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), according to intelligence sources. According to them, terrorist activity has intensified in the communities close to Pir Kalanjar, Dotilla, and KG Top in POK.

According to sources, terrorist activity was observed in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors of POK from Lanjote, Nikail, Kotli, and Khuiratta.

A BAT is posing a threat in Kalu and Lanjote, both in POK. According to them, the Poonch-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir is directly across from the Kalu launch pad.

The terrorists taking part in BAT operations have received the same training as Pakistani Army commandos and soldiers. They receive instruction on how to assault the LoC.