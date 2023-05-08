Pinarayi Vijayan visits grieving families, leads meeting in Malappuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Malappuram to oversee the situation after a tragic boat accident claimed 22 lives and left several people missing in Tanur. He arrived in a special helicopter at 9 am on Monday and visited the Tirurangadi taluk hospital to check on the condition of those injured in the accident. According to reports, four of the nine people admitted to various hospitals in the district are in a critical state.

The Chief Minister also visited the families of the deceased in Parappanangadi, accompanied by Minister Antony Raju. He then chaired an emergency meeting with ministers Antony Raju, Mohamed Riyas, K Rajan, Ahmed Devarkovil, AK Saseendran, and Muslim League leaders to discuss the actions to be taken in response to the tragedy.

The bodies of those who lost their lives were taken to Parappanangadi after post-mortem and related formalities. The last rites will be performed after the public pays homage to the dead at Parappanangadi.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting to assess the situation. She instructed officials to provide expert treatment for the injured and expedite the post-mortems so that the bodies could be released quickly to the next of kin. The autopsies were conducted at hospitals in Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna, and Mancheri Medical College, with sufficient staff, including doctors, brought in from Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Chief Minister Vijayan expressed his condolences and promised swift action, saying, “We are all shocked by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased. We will take all necessary actions to provide relief and support to those affected by this tragedy.”