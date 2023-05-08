S Jaishankar: Goan Cuisine and Culture Impress Delegates at Regional Meet

According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the delegates who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministerial meeting in Goa on May 4 and 5 were very impressed by the culture, cuisine, and hospitality of Goa. The meeting was hosted by India at a beach resort in Benaulim, and was attended by foreign ministers from Russia, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

‘The SCO Foreign Ministers held their meeting in Goa on May 04-05, 2023. All delegates were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality,’ Mr Jaishankar tweeted. He also thanked Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and all officials involved for the excellent arrangements made for the meeting.

It is always a wonderful experience when delegates from different countries can come together and appreciate the cultural and culinary traditions of the host nation. It is a testament to the beauty and richness of Goa’s culture that it left such a lasting impression on the foreign ministers who attended the meeting.