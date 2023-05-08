Security forces gun down 2 Maoists carrying Rs 11 lakh bounty

Sukma: Security forces neutralized 2 Maoists, including a woman in an encounter in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. The dead Maoists were identified as LOS commander Erra and woman cadre Podiyam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad. Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively on their heads. A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter took place at around 5.30 am in a forest near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station limits. A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS) maoist commander Madkam Erra along with 30-35 team members. The search operation turned into an encounter as armed maoists opened fire on the patrolling teams.