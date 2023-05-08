Tanur boat tragedy: Boat owner Nasser nabbed 

Kochi: Nasser, the owner of the Atlantic boat that capsized on Sunday, resulting in the death of 22 individuals in Tanur, has been arrested. The person has been nabbed from Kozhikode’s Elathur. He was reportedly hiding in a house in the locality.

Earlier, police seized his vehicle and mobile phone. They also nabbed Nasser’s brother Salam, his (Nasser) brother’s son and neighbour Muhammad Shafi. The new development comes at this juncture. Nasser was booked for culpable homicide after a slew of complaints emerged against him over the mishap. Tanur DySP KV Benny is in charge of the enquiry into the accident that claimed 22 lives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a judicial probe after declaring an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. State police chief Anil Kant, DGP B Sandhya and ADGP MR Anilkumar were in Tanur on Monday to give instructions to the probe team.