Teen boy shot dead at hookah bar in Delhi; 2 minors held

New Delhi: Two minors were nabbed for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy at a hookah bar being operated secretly in South East Delhi’s Govind Puri area, police said on Sunday, adding that another boy sustained injuries in the attack. The deceased was identified as Kunal (17) and the injured as Rahul who received a sharp injury in his leg.

Delhi Police said that the issue was triggered when two juveniles (deceased and injured) posted an inappropriate video of one of the apprehended juveniles on social media. Seeking revenge, the juvenile came to know that the duo who had posted the video were at the birthday party of a person Lucky and came looking for him.

Both were shifted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre where Kunal was declared ‘brought dead’ while Rahul was given necessary treatment, the police said. ‘A PCR call was received at 3.15 pm on Saturday at Kalkaji Police station about a youth being shot by 7-8 teenagers at a Hookah bar running secretly which had been closed on April 1’, police said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found a pool of blood on the first floor of the Hookah Bar. As per police, a local inquiry revealed that the injured had been taken to AIIMS, where local police also reached. ‘The preliminary probe found that one Kunal was brought dead with a gunshot injury in the head. Another person Rahul was brought with a sharp injury in his leg’, the police said.

Delhi Police said that local and technical investigation has revealed the involvement of local ruffians. ‘One suspect has been identified who is a juvenile. Further investigation is continuing’, police said. According to Delhi Police, two Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) (15) and (17) have been apprehended in the case. ‘Both of them have a previous history of involvement in crime. One of the weapons of offence i.e. a baton sword (Gupti) and one Bullet motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered’, the police said.

‘A total of 8 accused came to the spot. Few remained downstairs while some went to a hookah bar and shot at 17-year-old Kunal and stabbed a boy, Rahul’, police said. Search for the other accused persons is underway. ‘Post mortem of the deceased was conducted on Sunday at the Mortuary of AIIMS Trauma Centre and one bullet has been recovered from the head of the deceased’, the police said.