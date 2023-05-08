Temple to be declared as national monument

Tungnath Temple, the third of Uttarakhand’s five Panchkedars, will be designated as a national monument. The Badri Kedar Temple Committee’s priests applauded the government’s decision. On March 27, the central government issued a notification declaring the ancient temple of Tungnath as a monument of national importance, Archaeological Survey of India officer in charge Devraj Singh Rautela said. Tungnath Temple is 12800 feet above sea level.

Tungnath Temple, located in the Rudraprayag district, is Asia’s sole ancient ‘Shivalaya’ located at the highest point above sea level. For a long time, the Archaeological Survey of India has been trying to declare Tungnath as a national heritage, for which the Archaeological Survey of India has finally sought opinions and objections from the public on being declared a national monument, Routela stated.

Tungnath Temple is actually associated with the Panchkedar temples which were built by the Pandavas, Acharya Maithani told this newspaper, emphasising the significance of this fabled temple nestled amidst snow-capped surrounding hills. The Pandavas were advised by sage Vyasa Rishi that their sin of killing their cousin Kauravas during the Mahabharata war can only be forgiven if they worship Lord Shiva, it is said. According to legend, Lord Rama meditated on the Chandrashila peak near Tungnath.