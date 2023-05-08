The Kerala Story gets bad reception in theatres; stopped screening

The screening of “The Kerala Story” in Tamil Nadu was halted on May 7 due to negative reviews, purportedly low box office earnings, and protests.It was no longer possible for this writer to book a Sunday afternoon show using online platforms.M Subramaniam, widely known as Tiruppur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, confirmed the news that the few multiplexes that had showed the film had opted to withdraw it.

The film was exclusively shown in a few PVR-owned multiplexes in India. Because the film lacked popular stars, local multiplexes had already opted not to screen it. So far, there have been two events in Coimbatore, one on Friday and one on Saturday. Even those performed poorly. Given that, theatres concluded it was not worth the risk of protests and the like,” Subramaniam stated.On April 6, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) held a protest in Chennai against the film’s release. Seeman, the party’s coordinator and an actor and filmmaker, had protested at Anna Nagar Arch alongside NTK cadres.

Sreedhar Pillai, a film industry insider who said he was going to see the film on Sunday only to find that it was no longer playing, also tweeted that “The Kerala Story” will no longer be shown in multiplexes.”The multiplex owners have cited potential law and order issues as well as a lack of interest as reasons for the move,” Pillai said.