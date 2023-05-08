Tips to buy induction for home

In the kitchen, there are numerous electric appliances used daily such as coffee makers, juicers, ovens, and induction cookers. These appliances shorten preparation time, and the induction cooker is a popular choice for cooking since it is easy and convenient. Even someone who doesn’t know how to use gas can easily make tea or coffee with an induction cooker because there is no fear of fire. However, many people make the mistake of buying the wrong type of induction and end up with a malfunctioning unit. We have some tips to help you buy the perfect induction cooker.

When purchasing an induction cooker, the first thing to consider is its wattage. The higher the wattage, the faster your food will cook. For home use, the ideal wattage should be between 1000-2000 watts. Some induction cookers have an on/off switch, and an auto switch-off feature can prevent the food from overheating, thereby preserving nutrients. This feature turns off the induction as soon as the pot or pan is removed from the induction cooker.

Due to the high demand for induction cookers in the market, it is crucial to check the technical specifications of each unit. Induction cookers do not have a knob like gas stoves, but they have buttons to reduce and increase the temperature. Some inductions also come with a timer. It is also essential to check the heating time of the induction cooker.

When buying an induction cooker, it is vital to check the brand and the ISI mark of the company. You also get a warranty of one year or more when you purchase an induction cooker. If the induction cooker does not have a warranty or an ISI mark, it is best to avoid buying it. It is recommended to avoid purchasing induction cookers online as they can turn out to be faulty and can also be challenging to get warranty services.

When using an induction cooker, always use stainless steel utensils to avoid damaging the surface. In conclusion, these simple tips can help you purchase the perfect induction cooker for your kitchen, ensuring that your cooking experience is hassle-free.