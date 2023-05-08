US Woman’s Life Saved After Apple Watch Dials 911 When She Collapses In Hotel Room

The Apple Watch has once again proved to be a lifesaver as it detected a medical emergency and called emergency services, potentially saving a woman’s life. The device has sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more, which have been instrumental in saving many lives. Recently, a Reddit user shared the incredible story of how the device saved her mother’s life after she collapsed in a hotel room from a ruptured aorta.

The woman was on a business trip in Fort Lauderdale when she experienced chest pain. She texted a friend who was staying in the same hotel to come to her room, but she collapsed before her friend arrived. When the friend found her collapsed on the ground, she called 911, only to find out that the ambulance was already on its way. The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature had kicked in and called emergency services on the woman’s behalf.

“Turns out my mom had a ruptured aorta and the situation was so bad that it took an insane set of circumstances for her to make it through, including the incredibly fast transport to the hospital,” the Reddit post reads. After surgery, the woman expressed gratitude, and her daughter said that the incident had made her an “Apple user for life.”

Users praised the watch’s health features, which have been instrumental in saving many lives. One user wrote, “The Apple Watch is an invaluable piece of technology for sure. It’s comforting to know that it’s there on my wrist when I need it.”

The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature automatically calls emergency services if the wearer remains motionless for one minute. The feature is enabled for users over the age of 65.