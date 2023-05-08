VD Satheesan demands time-bound inquiry into man-made disaster

V D Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in Kerala, has labeled the Tanur boat accident as a man-made tragedy. He has also demanded a time-bound probe into the accident that led to the death of 22 people. Satheesan highlighted that Kerala has been plagued with numerous rule violations, and expressed his disappointment over the lack of an effective system to tackle such incidents.

“We have many such rule violations in Kerala. It is unfortunate that there is no system to check,” he said.

Satheesan also raised concerns over the inaction of authorities, despite complaints from the public about the boat involved in the accident. “No action was taken even though people had raised complaints against the boat that met with the accident,” he added.

The opposition leader’s statement sheds light on the need for strict adherence to safety regulations in Kerala and the importance of ensuring prompt action by authorities in response to complaints from citizens.