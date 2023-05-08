Woman detained after selling her child for Rs 3 lakh

The Kerala police arrested a mother on suspicion of selling her newborn child to a couple in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs three lakh.The crime was discovered on April 21 after Thampanoor police got information about the purported sale from the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A 36-year-old woman from Kanjiramkulam was arrested on Sunday, police said in a statement .Police said the woman sold the infant four days after delivery to a city couple for Rs three lakh.The child’s safety has been entrusted to the District Child Welfare Committee.The baby arrived in the first week of April.