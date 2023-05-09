AMMA is unaware of actors’ drug use: Edavela Babu

Edavela Babu, the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has denied allegations made by a managing committee member that the organization has a list of actors who use drugs. Babu stated, “I don’t have a list. So far, the producers haven’t submitted a written complaint. And this issue was also not discussed at AMMA. Having said that it is an open secret that actors use drugs. We will cooperate with any action taken by the government.” He also noted that AMMA’s bylaws prohibit drug use on set and misbehavior in public, and that there will be screening tests for drug abuse when considering new membership applications.

Recent revelations by AMMA members about drug use among actors have caused controversy. Tiny Tom, for instance, revealed that he was afraid of his son entering the industry due to drug abuse among actors. Additionally, Baburaj claimed in an interview that many people use drugs openly and that the Excise team almost pursued a famous actor’s car after receiving crucial information about drug use.

AMMA has decided not to justify the rampant drug use among actors. Babu stated that new membership would only be granted with the unanimous approval of the 14-member AMMA executive. Several producers who publicly claimed to have a list of drug users have not yet engaged in a public spat. They have instead decided to keep away from those who use such drugs but will not object if the police or excise conduct a legal inspection on set.

Babu further expressed concern that an organization that publicly opposed drug use among actors recently changed its stance. Additionally, there have been incidents of mobbing and attacking people who spoke against drug use. The police have reportedly traced phone numbers of over 3,000 carriers and have shortlisted 300 people who are actively involved in this trade, including those from Mollywood.