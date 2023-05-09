Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023: India finish with three silver medals

Jinju: In weightlifting, India finished the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Jinju, South Korea, with three silver medals. Bindyarani Devi had opened India’s medals account with a silver medal in the women’s 55kg category on Saturday. She also won silver in the clean and jerk with a lift of 111kg. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver medal in the 67 kg weight class.

Six Indian weightlifters competed in the continental championships, which are the second in a series of qualifying events for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 will run till May 13 but India doesn’t have any representation in any of the remaining categories.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023: India’s medal winners

-Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) – silver medal in overall

-Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) – silver medal in clean & jerk

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) – silver medal in snatch.