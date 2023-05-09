BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 crore, 2 Bangladeshi arrested

Kolkata: Border Security Force foiled a gold smuggling bid in the India- Bangladesh International Border. BSF seized seized 52 gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 crore and 2 Bangladeshi national at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

After getting specific inputs about gold smuggling from Bangladesh to India, BSF jawans stopped a passenger bus. Upon searching the bus, 52 gold biscuits weighing 6,950 grams were found in the hollow pipe near its fuel tank. The passenger bus was travelling from Agartala via Dhaka to Kolkata. BSF arrested bus driver and his helper. The accused bus driver was identified as Mustafa, and his helper was identified as Matur Rahman Akanda. Both are residents of Bangladesh.

‘The estimated value of the seized gold biscuits is ? 4,23,64,882. The apprehended smugglers and the seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kolkata,’ updated BSF.

BSF officials have also appealed to the people to report any information regarding gold smuggling through helpline numbers and WhatsApp or voice messages issued by officials. ‘The BSF appeals to people living on the border to report any information related to gold smuggling through their ‘Seema Saathi’ helpline no. 14419 or through WhatsApp messages or voice messages on 9903472227. Those coming forward with information will be rewarded and their identities will be kept confidential,’ informed BSF officials.