Bus plunges off bridge, killing 15 and injuring several

According to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, 15 people were killed and 20 to 25 others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at 8:40 a.m. According to him, the bus fell off the bridge and landed in a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon hamlet. According to the minister, fifteen persons were murdered and roughly 20-25 others were injured in the tragedy. According to him, the injured were taken to the district hospital in Khargone. He went on to say that the police were looking into the event.