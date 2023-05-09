Central Govt bans apple imports of price less than Rs 50/Kg

The government banned the import of apples on Monday if the imported price is less than Rs 50 per kg. In a notification, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) stated that imports are free if the price exceeds Rs 50 per kilogramme. Import of apples is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) import price is less than Rs 50 per kg, said the DGFT in the notification.The minimum import price criterion will not apply to Bhutanese imports, it noted. India imported apples worth USD 296 million in 2023, compared to USD 385.1 million in 2022.

The primary nations that export apples to India include the United States, Iran, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa, and Poland.Imports from South Africa increased by 84.8 percent to USD 18.53 million between April and February 2022-23.Similarly, inbound apple shipments from Poland climbed by 83.36 percent to USD 15.39 million. Imports from nations such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Afghanistan, on the other hand, have decreased.