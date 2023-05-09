China expels a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move

On Tuesday, China expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai, in response to Canada’s decision to expel a Chinese diplomat in Toronto, escalating already tense relations between the two countries. The Canadian decision was made after an intelligence report accused the Chinese diplomat of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker who criticized China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

In response, China told Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Canadian consulate in Shanghai, to leave the country by May 13. China stated that it reserves the right to respond further.

A spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said that China’s actions were “absolutely just and necessary” in response to Canada’s “unreasonable provocation.” He warned that if Canada did not stop its “unreasonable provocations” and continued to act recklessly, China would fight back resolutely and forcefully, and Canada would bear all the consequences.

Diplomatic tensions between the two countries have been high since the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. Both countries’ governments released the detained individuals in 2021. Last year, Beijing lifted a three-year ban on imports of canola, Canada’s largest crop, from trading companies Richardson International and Viterra, but it is still a major importer of Canadian potash and wheat.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) authored a report in 2021 about Chinese influence in Canada, including information about potential threats to Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong and his family. The report alleges that China sought information about Chong and his family in China in an effort to “make an example” of him and deter others from taking an anti-Chinese government position.

China has denied interfering in Canada’s internal affairs and has no interest in doing so. The Globe and Mail, citing an unnamed national security source, said that the Chinese diplomat was involved in gathering information about Chong. Chong has criticized Trudeau’s government for inaction and has repeatedly called for Zhao’s expulsion since the Globe report.

Canadian media outlets have published several reports alleging schemes run by the Chinese government to interfere in Canada’s last two elections. Trudeau has appointed an independent special investigator to probe the allegations.