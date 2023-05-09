DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

May 9, 2023, 11:49 am IST

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,360, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX),  gold futures  was up by Rs 57 at Rs 60,984 per 10 gram. Silver futures  was up by Rs 99 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 77,178 per kg.

In the international market, COMEX gold traded at $2031.3 per ounce. Price of spot gold remained unchanged  at $2,024.9 per ounce.

