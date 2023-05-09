Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,360, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures was up by Rs 57 at Rs 60,984 per 10 gram. Silver futures was up by Rs 99 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 77,178 per kg.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh government declares ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free

In the international market, COMEX gold traded at $2031.3 per ounce. Price of spot gold remained unchanged at $2,024.9 per ounce.