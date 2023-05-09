Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Rajasthan to Speak to Party Members in Mount Abu

On May 9th, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Mount Abu in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district to participate in the Sarvodaya Sangam training camp. The former Congress president aims to conduct a training and interaction session with Congress party workers during his stay in Mount Abu.

Just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi flew down to Udaipur from Delhi, where he was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders. He then continued his journey to Mount Abu in a chopper.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rajasthan comes after 12 days of high-octane poll campaigning in Karnataka for the May 10th Assembly elections. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan, where he plans to visit the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara and dedicate the foundation stone of various development initiatives in the region.

The visit of these prominent political leaders to the state within a short time frame indicates the significance of Rajasthan in the upcoming elections. It also highlights the importance of the Sarvodaya Sangam training camp, which could help the Congress party strategize and prepare for the upcoming polls. As Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress believes in ‘Sarvodaya’ and we are here to work for the people, for the farmers, for the workers, for the youth, for every single person in the country.”