Dubai authority launches two smart customer service centres

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced two ‘smart’ ?customer happiness centres. These centres will provide automated services using smart devices without human intervention. The centres are located in Al Manara and Al ?Kifaf.

These centres will offer services like vehicle and driver licensing and parking. The Kifaf centre will offer services 24/7.

‘The conversion of the customer happiness centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf ?into smart ones is part of the RTA’s plan to evolve these centres into fully ?smart and hybrid centres,’ said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of ?Executive Directors of the RTA. RTA plans to transform six customer happiness centres into ?smart/hybrid ones by 2025.?