Gold worth Rs 58 lakh seized by customs at Kochi airport, weighing over 1 kg

Customs officials have seized more than a kilogram of gold estimated to be worth Rs 58 lakh from a passenger arriving at Kochi airport on Tuesday. The gold, weighing 1,182.94 grams, was recovered from Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Palakkad who arrived from Muscat on an IndiGo flight.

According to reports, Irfan was stopped at the green channel by Customs officials. Upon examination, officials discovered four capsules of gold in compound form concealed inside his body. Speaking on the matter, a Customs official said, “The accused has been detained and further investigations are ongoing.”

Gold smuggling has become a significant issue in India, particularly during the pandemic. The Customs department has been taking strict measures to prevent the smuggling of gold and other contraband items through airports and other entry points.