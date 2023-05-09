GOT spinoff ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ halts pre-production due to WGA strike

The ongoing WGA Strike has caused a delay in the pre-production of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in development. The writers’ room for the show has been shut down, meaning that the creative development of the series has come to a halt.

The Hedge Knight is based on George RR Martin’s novella series Dunk & Egg, which serves as prequels to his A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The novellas follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, a hedge knight, and his squire, Egg. Martin confirmed the closure of the writers’ room in a blog post, expressing his support for the WGA Strike and the writers on the picket lines.

Martin also revealed that the second season of House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones spinoff, will continue filming as planned, as the scripts for all eight episodes have already been completed. He emphasized the rigorous revision process that each episode went through and stated that there would be no further revisions, leaving the production in the hands of the directors, cast, and crew.

The WGA Strike, which centers around demands for better pay, shorter exclusive contracts, and increased staffing of writers per show, aims to address the long-standing issues faced by writers in the entertainment industry and improve their working conditions.

The strike has the potential to reshape the dynamics between writers and studios and sets a precedent for the treatment of creatives across the board. The outcome of negotiations between the WGA and major studios will determine the path forward and may influence the working conditions and compensation of writers in Hollywood for years to come.