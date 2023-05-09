Gurdwaras in Andhra Pradesh to be Exempted from Property Tax

During a meeting with a delegation of the Sikh community, led by Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission Member Jithendarjith Singh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured them that the state government would establish a corporation for their development. In response to their request, the Chief Minister instructed officials to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax and provide benefits for Granthis on par with priests, pastors, and maulvis.

An official statement said, “On the request made by the representatives to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax, the chief minister instructed the officials to remove the property tax on Gurdwaras. Apart from that, instructions were also given to the officials to provide benefits for Granthis on par with the priests, pastors, and maulvis.” Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that he will provide all necessary support to establish a minority educational institution and declared Guru Nanak Jayanti as a holiday on Kartika Poornami. The Chief Minister emphasized that all measures should be taken to increase the businesses of MSMEs run by various social groups, and all the proposals should be materialized within ten days. A resolution in this regard will be made in the next cabinet meeting. Minority Welfare Secretary Md Imtiaz and officials from the Chief Minister’s office were also present at the meeting.